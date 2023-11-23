GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.