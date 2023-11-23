Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading

