Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

