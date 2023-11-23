Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 1,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHIH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 350.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

