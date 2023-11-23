GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL) Director Garnet L. Dawson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$11,500.00.

GoldMining Stock Performance

GoldMining (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.