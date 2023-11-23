Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,940,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 521,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 204,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,276.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 191,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.