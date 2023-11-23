Grab (NASDAQ:GRABW) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 7,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 23,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Grab Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.