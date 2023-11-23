Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Shares Down 1.5%

Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Grainger Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

