Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Trading Down 4.2%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 23,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 52,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

