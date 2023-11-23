Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.92

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and traded as high as $31.79. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

