Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 15,849 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

