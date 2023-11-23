Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,651,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

