Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.