Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.49 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.58 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

