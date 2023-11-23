Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $25.25 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $247.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

