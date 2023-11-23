Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after acquiring an additional 125,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,705,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,401,000 after acquiring an additional 375,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

SRE stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

