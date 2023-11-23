Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,468 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $431.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $435.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.66 and a 200-day moving average of $385.96. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

