Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

