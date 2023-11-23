Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 47,857 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,857 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

