GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001711 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

