Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Down 3.5%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.80 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 225.70 ($2.82). 1,395,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,049,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.90 ($2.93).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
