Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HARP

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $12.92 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.