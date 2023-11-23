HC Wainwright Trims Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Target Price to $5.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
