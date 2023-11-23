Head-To-Head Contrast: SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SNDL and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -23.08% -8.78% -7.43% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pernod Ricard 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SNDL and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SNDL presently has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 156.76%. Given SNDL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SNDL is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SNDL and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $561.28 million N/A -$257.77 million ($0.64) -2.31 Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A C$3.82 46.71

Pernod Ricard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL. SNDL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pernod Ricard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats SNDL on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P. Wiser's, Jacob's Creek, Jameson, Jefferson's, Kahlúa, Kenwood, KI NO BI, Lillet, Long John, L'Orbe, Lot No. 40, Malfy, Malibu, Martell, Method & Madness, Midleton Very Rare, Minttu, Monkey 47, Mumm, Olmeca, Ostoya, Passport Scotch, Pastis 51, Pernod, Perrier-Jouët, Plymouth Gin, Powers, Rabbit Hole, Ramazzotti, Redbreast, Ricard, Royal Salute, Royal Stag, Scapa, Seagram's Gin, Secret Speyside, Smooth Ambler, Something Special, St Hugo, Stoneleigh, Suze, The Glenlivet, TX, Wyborowa, and Ysios. It also provides non-alcoholic beverages under the brands Ceder's, Suze Tonic 0%, Cinzano Spritz 0%, Pacific, Campo Viejo Sparkling 0%, and Jacob's Creek Unvined. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

