Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,675 shares of company stock valued at $61,366. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $444.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.