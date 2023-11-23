Heather A. Planishek Sells 13,196 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

