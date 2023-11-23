Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.56

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.56 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.71). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.69), with a volume of 318,925 shares changing hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £288.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.20.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,739.13%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

