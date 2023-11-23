Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.45 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.45 million and approximately $71,453.50 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00009480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.56370546 USD and is down -23.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $393,040.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

