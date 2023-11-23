Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.15 and traded as high as C$15.22. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRX shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.15.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

