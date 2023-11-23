Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.15 and traded as high as C$15.22. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on HRX shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.