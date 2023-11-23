Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.00-$8.30 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.30 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

