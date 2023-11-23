Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 6,698 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $51,038.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $42,666.32.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 65.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 37.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.