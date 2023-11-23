Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) CEO Matthew Stevenson Purchases 11,147 Shares

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Holley Trading Up 1.4 %

HLLY opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $483.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 918.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

