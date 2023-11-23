Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

