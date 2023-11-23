HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 117.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

