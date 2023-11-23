HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. HP also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com raised HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HPQ stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 117.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

