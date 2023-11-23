HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.69. 323,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.74 and a 12-month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

