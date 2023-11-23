Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

