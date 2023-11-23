Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.87% of Humana worth $1,038,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $8.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $515.60. 892,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

