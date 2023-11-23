IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Shares Down 5.9%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 50,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 28,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

