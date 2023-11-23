Injective Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $65.56 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $15.32 or 0.00041189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

