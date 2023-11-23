Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.12. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Innovotech Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

