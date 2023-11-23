Insider Buying: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MiMedx Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.