Insider Buying: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Purchases 79,234 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 79,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,733 shares in the company, valued at $532,649.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Staffan Encrantz purchased 41,085 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,712.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,924.00.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

