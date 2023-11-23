Insider Buying: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Purchases 79,234 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 79,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,733 shares in the company, valued at $532,649.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Staffan Encrantz purchased 41,085 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,712.50.
- On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,924.00.
Sight Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SGHT stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
