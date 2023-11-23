Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells 4,487 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $281.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 971.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after buying an additional 100,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

