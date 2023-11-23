Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

MTB stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.