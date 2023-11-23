Insider Selling: The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Insider Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $115,704.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GLU opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust ( NYSE:GLU Free Report ) by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

