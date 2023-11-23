Insider Selling: The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Insider Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $115,704.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GLU opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.51.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
