Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

