Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.00.

IPAR stock opened at $123.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

