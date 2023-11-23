InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,737.77

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,737.77 ($71.78) and traded as high as GBX 6,162 ($77.09). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 6,162 ($77.09), with a volume of 360,629 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.32) to GBX 6,000 ($75.07) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($90.08) price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.81) to GBX 6,000 ($75.07) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.57) to GBX 6,300 ($78.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,048.75 ($75.68).
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
