Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.80. 1,199,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day moving average of $305.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

